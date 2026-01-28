Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 42, Gilbert 37
Atlantic Collegiate 51, Marion 43
Beaufort 58, Bluffton 26
Ben Lippen 50, Cardinal Newman 10
Berkeley 60, Wando 47
Bishop England 54, Hilton Head Island 31
Blythewood 74, Spring Valley 29
Camden 82, Dreher 39
Carolina Academy 30, Marlboro Academy 25
Carolina Forest 56, Socastee 26
Carvers Bay 53, Hannah-Pamplico 49
Colleton Prep 38, St. John’s Christian Academy 31
Darlington 56, Lakewood 37
Dorchester Academy 46, Patrick Henry Academy 23
First Baptist 78, Palmetto Christian Academy 41
Florence Christian 39, Williamsburg Academy 22
Fox Creek 65, Silver Bluff 28
Goose Creek 70, Lucy Beckham 24
Green Sea Floyds 48, Johnsonville 42
Hilton Head Prep 45, Savannah Athletic Association High School, Ga. 37
Horse Creek Academy 51, Calhoun County 41
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 56, Wagener-Salley 13
John Paul II 53, Hilton Head Christian Academy 24
Kingstree 61, Manning 47
Lake City 67, Mullins 36
Lake Marion 57, Barnwell 21
Lugoff-Elgin 43, Sumter 34
May River 45, Colleton County 25
Midland Valley 60, Brookland-Cayce 40
Military Magnet Academy 70, Scott’s Branch 20
North 52, Williston-Elko 30
North Myrtle Beach 59, Conway 15
Northwood Academy 67, West Ashley 21
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 69, Battery Creek 18
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 65, North Charleston 21
Pee Dee Academy 30, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 17
Porter-Gaud 49, Ashley Hall 30
Ridge Spring-Monetta 45, Blackville-Hilda 35
St. James 47, Myrtle Beach 20
Stratford 39, Cane Bay 38
Timberland 44, Burke 32
Waccamaw 54, Georgetown 41
Westwood 52, Ridge View 49
Wilson 59, Hartsville 20
