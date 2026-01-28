Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Aiken 42, Gilbert 37 Atlantic Collegiate 51, Marion 43 Beaufort 58, Bluffton 26 Ben Lippen 50, Cardinal…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 42, Gilbert 37

Atlantic Collegiate 51, Marion 43

Beaufort 58, Bluffton 26

Ben Lippen 50, Cardinal Newman 10

Berkeley 60, Wando 47

Bishop England 54, Hilton Head Island 31

Blythewood 74, Spring Valley 29

Camden 82, Dreher 39

Carolina Academy 30, Marlboro Academy 25

Carolina Forest 56, Socastee 26

Carvers Bay 53, Hannah-Pamplico 49

Colleton Prep 38, St. John’s Christian Academy 31

Darlington 56, Lakewood 37

Dorchester Academy 46, Patrick Henry Academy 23

First Baptist 78, Palmetto Christian Academy 41

Florence Christian 39, Williamsburg Academy 22

Fox Creek 65, Silver Bluff 28

Goose Creek 70, Lucy Beckham 24

Green Sea Floyds 48, Johnsonville 42

Hilton Head Prep 45, Savannah Athletic Association High School, Ga. 37

Horse Creek Academy 51, Calhoun County 41

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 56, Wagener-Salley 13

John Paul II 53, Hilton Head Christian Academy 24

Kingstree 61, Manning 47

Lake City 67, Mullins 36

Lake Marion 57, Barnwell 21

Lugoff-Elgin 43, Sumter 34

May River 45, Colleton County 25

Midland Valley 60, Brookland-Cayce 40

Military Magnet Academy 70, Scott’s Branch 20

North 52, Williston-Elko 30

North Myrtle Beach 59, Conway 15

Northwood Academy 67, West Ashley 21

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 69, Battery Creek 18

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 65, North Charleston 21

Pee Dee Academy 30, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 17

Porter-Gaud 49, Ashley Hall 30

Ridge Spring-Monetta 45, Blackville-Hilda 35

St. James 47, Myrtle Beach 20

Stratford 39, Cane Bay 38

Timberland 44, Burke 32

Waccamaw 54, Georgetown 41

Westwood 52, Ridge View 49

Wilson 59, Hartsville 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

