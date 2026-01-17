Thompson scores 23 points, including the 17,000th of his career, as Mavericks beat the Jazz 138-120

DALLAS (AP) — Klay Thompson scored all 23 of his points in the first half, including the 17,000th of his…

DALLAS (AP) — Klay Thompson scored all 23 of his points in the first half, including the 17,000th of his career, and six Mavericks scored in double figures in a 138-120 win over Utah on Saturday night as Dallas completed a two-game sweep of the Jazz.

Dallas and Utah have played three times in 10 days. Utah won at home on January 8, 114-112. Dallas won 144-122 on Thursday.

The Mavericks were without Cooper Flagg (left ankle sprain) for a second straight game and the first injury absences of his rookie season. Dallas was also missing Anthony Davis (finger) and Kyrie Irving (knee) and forward P.J. Washington for personal reasons.

The rest of the Mavericks proved to be more than enough against the Jazz for a second straight game.

Thompson, coming off the bench, had a pair of 3-pointers and then hit a turnaround jumper in the lane with just under five minutes left in the first quarter to reach the 17,000-point plateau. He shot 7 for 12 overall and 6 for 11 from 3-point distance and led the Mavs in scoring for the second straight game in Flagg’s absence after scoring a season-best 26 in Thursday’s win.

Brandon Williams and Max Christie each scored 22 points, Naji Marshall added 16, Jaden Hardy pitched in with 12 and Dwight Powell had 10 for the Mavs, who entered Saturday with wins in just two of their last five games.

Utah’s Keyonte George led all scorers with 29 points, Brice Sensabaugh had 25 and Ace Bailey scored 18. Kyle Filipowski contributed 13 points and 12 rebounds and Cody Williams scored 11 for the Jazz, who trailed 42-29 after one period and never recovered.

Lauri Markkanen, Utah’s scoring leader averaging 27.9 points, sat out a third consecutive game because of illness. Walker Kessler (shoulder) was also sidelined.

