Sweden adds NHL veterans Marcus Johansson and Hampus Lindholm as Olympic injury replacements

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden on Tuesday added NHL veterans Marcus Johansson and Hampus Lindholm as injury replacements for the upcoming Olympics in Italy.

Johansson is taking the spot of fellow forward Leo Carlsson, while Lindholm was chosen after defenseman Jonas Brodin had surgery on a nagging lower-body injury that will keep him out of the tournament next month.

Johansson is back at the Olympics at age 35, 12 years after he helped Sweden reach the final and take home the silver medal. He’s having a career renaissance with the Minnesota Wild with 34 points in 48 games, the same total he had last season in 72 games.

“I was very disappointed,” Johansson said of finding out he hadn’t made the roster initially. “You never wish for anyone to get hurt or anything bad to happen, but I’m going to try and make the most of this.”

With Johansson added, Sweden would have four players back from 2014, the previous Olympics the NHL participated in, assuming captain Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson are healthy enough to take part. Three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson is also back from Sochi.

Lindholm, 32, has not played for the national team since the 2018 world championships. He has 16 points in 38 games this season with the Boston Bruins.

Men’s hockey begins on Feb. 11. Sweden plays its first game that day against host Italy.

