Strasbourg appoints Gary O’Neil as coach following Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea move

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — French league club Strasbourg appointed Gary O’Neil as coach on Wednesday in succession to Liam Rosenior, who left for Chelsea.

O’Neil has been without a club since he was fired by Wolves in December 2024 with the team in the Premier League relegation zone. The 42-year-old Englishman previously coached Bournemouth, where he defied expectations by keeping the south-coast team in the top flight.

He has been in charge for a total of 88 Premier League games.

Strasbourg said O’Neil would oversee his first training session on Thursday before leading the side for the trip to Avranches in the French Cup on Saturday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I am proud to join this incredible club and I can’t wait to get started,” O’Neil said. “We have a squad of very high quality and clear, ambitious objectives for the season. My priority is to work hard with the team and give everything for the success of the club.”

His appointment was announced a day after Chelsea appointed Rosenior on a six-year deal. Strasbourg is seventh in the top flight and has qualified for the knockout phase of the UEFA Conference League.

Rosenior’s departure left fans opposed to the multi-club ownership model fuming, amid calls for the resignation of president Marc Keller. Strasbourg has been owned by Chelsea owner BlueCo since 2023.

“Racing has a unique history, extraordinary passion, great resilience and, of course, loyal supporters who want to see this team play attractive football and succeed,” O’Neil added.

