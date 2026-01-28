Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Jan. 29 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m. CBSSN — Samford…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Jan. 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Samford at Furman

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Liberty at MTSU

FS1 — Colorado at Iowa St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — FAU at Memphis

PEACOCK — Penn St. at Northwestern

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Towson

ESPNU — Presbyterian at High Point

FS1 — Washington at Illinois

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Hawaii at UC Irvine

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Stonehill at Fairleigh Dickinson

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Boston College

BTN — Michigan St. at Purdue

ESPN — Kansas at TCU

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Michigan at Indiana

ESPNU — Quinnipiac at Fairfield

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Miami

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

ESPN — Louisville at Stanford

9 p.m.

PEACOCK — Iowa at Southern Cal

SECN — South Carolina at Auburn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl Practice: From Mobile, Ala.

NFLN — Senior Bowl Practice: From Mobile, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Senior Bowl Practice: From Mobile, Ala.

NFLN — Senior Bowl Practice: From Mobile, Ala.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at UCLA

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, First Round, Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, Fla.

Noon

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Milwaukee at Washington

9:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Oklahoma City at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:15 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Al Qadsiah

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Red Bull Salzburg at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier: Guatemala vs. St. Lucia, Round One, Willemstad, Curaçao

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier: Cuba vs. Anguilla, Round One, Managua, Nicaragua

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier: Aruba vs. Guyana, Round One, Oranjestad, Aruba

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

8 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.