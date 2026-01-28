Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 29

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Jan. 29
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Samford at Furman
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Liberty at MTSU
FS1 — Colorado at Iowa St.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — FAU at Memphis
PEACOCK — Penn St. at Northwestern
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Towson
ESPNU — Presbyterian at High Point
FS1 — Washington at Illinois
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Hawaii at UC Irvine
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Stonehill at Fairleigh Dickinson
6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Boston College
BTN — Michigan St. at Purdue
ESPN — Kansas at TCU
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
7 p.m.
PEACOCK — Michigan at Indiana
ESPNU — Quinnipiac at Fairfield
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Miami
BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
ESPN — Louisville at Stanford
9 p.m.
PEACOCK — Iowa at Southern Cal
SECN — South Carolina at Auburn
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Senior Bowl Practice: From Mobile, Ala.
NFLN — Senior Bowl Practice: From Mobile, Ala.
5 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Senior Bowl Practice: From Mobile, Ala.
NFLN — Senior Bowl Practice: From Mobile, Ala.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at UCLA
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, First Round, Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, Fla.
Noon
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
3:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Milwaukee at Washington
9:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Oklahoma City at Minnesota
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:15 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Al Qadsiah
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Red Bull Salzburg at Aston Villa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Qualifier: Guatemala vs. St. Lucia, Round One, Willemstad, Curaçao
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier: Cuba vs. Anguilla, Round One, Managua, Nicaragua
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier: Aruba vs. Guyana, Round One, Oranjestad, Aruba
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
8 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.