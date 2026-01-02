All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|24
|16
|5
|3
|0
|35
|73
|64
|Huntsville
|26
|15
|7
|4
|0
|34
|88
|71
|Peoria
|25
|16
|8
|1
|0
|33
|70
|52
|Roanoke
|26
|14
|9
|2
|1
|31
|74
|66
|Evansville
|23
|12
|8
|0
|3
|27
|64
|60
|Knoxville
|23
|12
|10
|1
|0
|25
|60
|64
|Quad City
|25
|11
|12
|2
|0
|24
|61
|71
|Birmingham
|25
|9
|11
|1
|4
|23
|70
|82
|Fayetteville
|25
|10
|13
|2
|0
|22
|51
|64
|Macon
|22
|7
|11
|2
|2
|18
|46
|63
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
