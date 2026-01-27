Son of late Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso takes over club

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Rocco Commisso’s son, Giuseppe, was appointed to succeed him as Fiorentina president on Tuesday — ensuring…

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Rocco Commisso’s son, Giuseppe, was appointed to succeed him as Fiorentina president on Tuesday — ensuring that the New York-based family continues to guide the team.

The club’s board made the decision 10 days after Rocco Commisso died.

Catherine Commisso, Rocco’s widow, was named to Fiorentina’s board of directors.

“I am deeply committed to carrying forward my father’s legacy and the vision he has built for Fiorentina,” Giuseppe said. “We will continue to work with determination to strengthen the club, in full respect of its values, its history, and its bond with the city and its supporters, just as my father has done to date.”

Fiorentina is having a rough season. It is 18th and in Serie A’s relegation zone. The team will host Como in the Italian Cup round of 16 later Tuesday.

