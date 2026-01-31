Snowstorm grounds Spurs, forces a later start for San Antonio’s home game Sunday against Magic

The San Antonio Spurs changed the start time for their home game Sunday against the Orlando Magic because of a…

The San Antonio Spurs changed the start time for their home game Sunday against the Orlando Magic because of a snowstorm that prevented them from flying out of Charlotte on Saturday night.

San Antonio will now host Orlando at 6 p.m. CST on Sunday, three hours after the original tipoff.

The Spurs were scheduled to depart Charlotte following their 111-106 loss to the Hornets on Saturday, but flights were canceled as more than 9 inches of snow fell in the city. The winter storm had already forced the Hornets to move up Saturday’s game against the Spurs by three hours.

San Antonio was planning to fly out Sunday morning for the second game of a back-to-back set.

Orlando has been in San Antonio since Saturday morning after last playing Thursday in a home 124-97 home loss to Charlotte.

San Antonio (32-16) is third in the Western Conference behind Oklahoma City (38-11) and Denver (33-16).

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.