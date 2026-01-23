Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, UFC 324, NFL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users looking to elevate their NBA viewing experience for tonight's Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets clash can unlock a fantastic opportunity with a special Sleeper promo code WTOP. This welcome offer provides new sign-ups with a $20 bonus simply for registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, alongside a generous 100% deposit match up to $100 here .







This prime promotion allows new players to significantly boost their initial bankroll, making it the perfect time to explore player contests and enhance engagement with this anticipated NBA showdown.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Jan. 23 Games

Unlock the full potential of your NBA contest experience with the exclusive Sleover offer. This promotion is designed to give new users a significant boost right from the start, enhancing your engagement with exciting matchups like tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets game.

Promo Code Overview

New Sleeper users can unlock an exclusive welcome offer designed to enhance their NBA experience, particularly for high-profile matchups like tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets game. By signing up, new customers receive a $20 bonus just for registering and making a minimum deposit of $10. On top of this, Sleeper will match 100% of your initial deposit, up to a generous $100. This combined offer provides new players with a total of up to $120 in bonus funds, perfect for diving into player contests and adding an extra layer of excitement to the basketball action.

To be eligible for this promotion, you must be a new Sleeper customer and meet specific age requirements: 18 years of age or older (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona). Additionally, users must be physically located within a participating state. This fantastic opportunity allows you to immediately boost your bankroll and engage with all the thrilling contest possibilities for the big game.

How to Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

Tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets offers several intriguing player contest opportunities. Let’s dive into some of the key player projections for the game’s top performers based on consensus numbers from various sources.

Here’s a look at the projected totals for some of the biggest names on the court:

For the Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon has a consensus points projection set at 18.5. Looking at his 2025 season statistics, Gordon is averaging 17.86 points per game. This places his season average just below the current projection, suggesting that the lower side could be a consideration for his points total. His assists projection is at 3.5, while he averages 2.5 assists per game, again indicating a potential lower selection. For rebounds, his projection is 6.5, and he averages 6.18 rebounds per game, closely aligning with the lower range.

The big names featured include Giannis Antetokounmpo with a points projection of 28.5, and Jamal Murray with a total of 27.5. These figures highlight the expected impact these players are projected to have in tonight’s game. Contest players will need to consider factors like recent performance trends and individual matchup analysis when making their selections.

How to Activate Your Sleeper Welcome Offer

Activating your exclusive Sleeper welcome offer for tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets game is a straightforward process designed to get you into the action quickly. To unlock this generous promotion, you will need to apply promo code WTOP during registration.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to claiming your bonus:

Create Your Account: Begin by signing up for a new Sleeper account. This will involve providing standard personal information to complete your registration. Enter Promo Code: Ensure you enter the promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to qualify for the offer. Make Your First Deposit: To activate the initial $20 bonus, you must make a minimum deposit of at least $10. Sleeper provides various secure payment methods for your convenience. Maximize Your Deposit Match: While a $10 deposit secures your $20 bonus, remember that Sleeper will also match 100% of your first deposit up to $100. To receive the full $120 potential value of this bonus offer (the $20 registration bonus plus a $100 deposit match), you would need to make a first-time deposit of $100. However, you don’t have to deposit the full $100; Sleeper will match any amount up to that maximum. For instance, if you deposit $50, Sleeper will match it with an additional $50 in bonus funds, giving you a total of $70 in bonuses for your first $50 deposited.

By following these simple steps, you’ll swiftly boost your bankroll and be ready to dive into the exciting player contests for the highly anticipated NBA matchup between two teams with plenty riding on tonight’s outcome.