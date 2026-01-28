Sabres bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (22-16-13, in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-17-5, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Thursday,…

Los Angeles Kings (22-16-13, in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-17-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Los Angeles Kings as winners of four straight games.

Buffalo is 16-6-3 at home and 30-17-5 overall. The Sabres have gone 10-3-3 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Los Angeles is 22-16-13 overall and 14-6-6 in road games. The Kings are 17-1-7 when scoring at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Doan has scored 17 goals with 19 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 18 goals and 19 assists for the Kings. Corey Perry has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 4.4 goals, seven assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 4-2-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

