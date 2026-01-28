Oilers host the Sharks after Ekholm’s hat trick

San Jose Sharks (27-21-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-19-8, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9…

San Jose Sharks (27-21-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-19-8, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the San Jose Sharks after Mattias Ekholm’s hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks in the Oilers’ 7-4 win.

Edmonton is 7-2-3 against the Pacific Division and 27-19-8 overall. The Oilers are first in the NHL with 48 power-play goals.

San Jose has an 8-7-2 record in Pacific Division games and a 27-21-3 record overall. The Sharks have a -16 scoring differential, with 159 total goals scored and 175 allowed.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Bouchard has 14 goals and 42 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 15 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sharks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.