Minnesota visits Los Angeles after Yurov’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (25-10-7, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-14-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -136, Wild +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Los Angeles Kings after Danila Yurov’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Wild’s 5-2 win.

Los Angeles is 5-9-4 in home games and 16-14-9 overall. The Kings have gone 11-1-6 when scoring at least three goals.

Minnesota has gone 12-6-2 on the road and 25-10-7 overall. The Wild have conceded 108 goals while scoring 131 for a +23 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Wild won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored 13 goals with 19 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has five assists over the last 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has three goals and 31 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored eight goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

