Jets visit the Senators following Scheifele’s 2-goal performance

Winnipeg Jets (15-20-4, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (19-15-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Ottawa Senators after Mark Scheifele’s two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Jets’ 6-5 loss.

Ottawa has gone 9-7-3 at home and 19-15-5 overall. The Senators are 3-7-1 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Winnipeg is 7-12-2 on the road and 15-20-4 overall. The Jets are 10th in NHL play serving 9.8 penalty minutes per game.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Senators won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 19 goals and 22 assists for the Senators. David Perron has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 18 goals and 28 assists for the Jets. Scheifele has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Jets: 1-6-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

