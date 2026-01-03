Indiana takes on Orlando, aims to stop 11-game slide

Indiana Pacers (6-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (19-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Sunday,…

Indiana Pacers (6-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (19-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup with Orlando after losing 11 straight games.

The Magic have gone 13-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 6-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pacers are 4-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 2-22 against opponents with a winning record.

The Magic score 116.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 119.3 the Pacers give up. The Magic average 110.1 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 115.1 the Magic allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 112-110 in the last matchup on Dec. 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 18.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Magic. Jamal Cain is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Micah Potter is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Pacers: 0-10, averaging 108.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: day to day (knee).

Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: day to day (concussion), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

