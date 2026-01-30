Indiana and Atlanta square off for conference matchup

Atlanta Hawks (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (12-36, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Saturday, 7…

Atlanta Hawks (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (12-36, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks take on Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers in Eastern Conference action Saturday.

The Pacers are 8-24 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is 4-22 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks have gone 12-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 5-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pacers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 48.3% the Pacers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 132-116 in the last matchup on Jan. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Nembhard is averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 assists for the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (face), Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), Zaccharie Risacher: day to day (knee), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee), Jalen Johnson: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.