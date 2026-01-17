GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abramson 33, Bogalusa 22
Acadiana 68, Kaplan 20
Airline 56, C.E. Byrd 18
Avoyelles Charter 66, Harrisonburg 10
Bastrop 52, Richwood 50
Bossier 59, Haynesville 42
Brusly 44, St. Michael 43
Buckeye 61, Caldwell Parish 13
Captain Shreve 56, Evangel Christian Academy 9
Castor 60, Simsboro 38
Central Catholic 53, Covenant Christian Academy 27
Central Lafourche 48, West St. Mary 25
Choudrant 37, Family Community 25
Claiborne Christian 47, Forest 27
D’Arbonne Woods 45, Magnolia Excellence 13
David Thibodaux 39, Mamou 30
Delhi 54, General Trass (Lake Providence) 30
Doyle 58, Holden 53
Dunham 40, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 29
East Beauregard 59, Pickering 49
East Feliciana 63, Northeast 40
Ehret 2, Kennedy 0
Eunice 30, Vinton 17
Franklin Parish 50, West Ouachita 42
French Settlement 59, Independence 8
Geo Next Generation 58, Carver 56
Glenbrook 37, Downsville 31
Glenmora 60, Monterey 18
Grand Lake 57, Basile 36
Green Oaks 35, Loyola Prep 31
H.L. Bourgeois 43, Glen Oaks 28
Hammond 65, East Ascension 57
Haughton 49, Natchitoches Central 41
Highland Baptist 50, Family Christian Academy 41
Huntington 60, Benton 46
Iowa 69, Lafayette 30
JS Clark Leadership Academy 57, Ville Platte 44
Jeanerette 57, Hanson Memorial 39
Jena 57, Bolton 6
LaGrange 46, Lake Charles College Prep 10
LaSalle 48, Dodson 41
Lacassine 55, St. Louis 43
Logansport 69, Lakeview 28
Lutcher 43, East St. John 37
Mandeville 53, Covington 33
Mangham 61, Jonesboro-Hodge 36
Mansfield 53, Lakeside 17
Merryville 67, Elton 10
Midland 76, Lake Arthur 63
Minden 38, B.T. Washington 31
Neville 51, Alexandria 31
New Iberia Catholic 52, Houma Christian 37
North Central 2, Jennings 0
North Vermilion 40, E.D. White 24
North Webster 64, Southwood 62
Northside 54, Southside 43
Northside Christian 38, South Cameron 34
Northwest 45, Abbeville 44
Opelousas Catholic 32, Crowley 31
Peabody 49, Grant 46
Pine 68, Kentwood 23
Pitkin 70, Anacoco 58
Plaquemine 48, Istrouma 26
Pleasant Hill 51, Hornbeck 38
Quitman 62, Doyline 11
Rapides 61, Holy Savior Menard 36
Red River 39, Many 33
Rosepine 85, DeQuincy 12
Ruston 57, Pineville 23
Saline 47, Georgetown 16
Salmen 58, Chalmette 16
Shreveport Northwood 55, Plain Dealing 14
Simpson 58, Ebarb 24
Slaughter 41, Central – B.R. 39
Slidell 58, Northshore 40
South Lafourche 38, Newman 13
Springfield 57, Central Private 35
St. Amant 62, Easton 37
St. Frederick Catholic 51, Delta Charter 19
St. Scholastica 47, Amite 45
Sterlington 37, Carroll 32
Sulphur 44, Sam Houston 26
Tensas 49, Block 44
Union Parish 51, Calvary Baptist Academy 23
Vandebilt Catholic 56, Terrebonne 51
Varnado 35, Franklinton 25
Vidalia 66, Marksville 35
West Feliciana 44, McKinley 23
West Monroe 51, Ouachita Parish 50
Westminster Christian (LAF) 21, Ascension Episcopal 20
Wossman 67, Tioga 38
Zachary 78, Oak Hill 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Broadmoor vs. Baker, ccd.
Opelousas vs. Beau Chene, ccd.
South Plaquemines vs. Phoenix, ccd.
West St. John vs. St. Katharine Drexel, ccd.
Winnfield vs. Ringgold, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.