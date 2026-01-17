GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abramson 33, Bogalusa 22 Acadiana 68, Kaplan 20 Airline 56, C.E. Byrd 18 Avoyelles Charter 66, Harrisonburg…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abramson 33, Bogalusa 22

Acadiana 68, Kaplan 20

Airline 56, C.E. Byrd 18

Avoyelles Charter 66, Harrisonburg 10

Bastrop 52, Richwood 50

Bossier 59, Haynesville 42

Brusly 44, St. Michael 43

Buckeye 61, Caldwell Parish 13

Captain Shreve 56, Evangel Christian Academy 9

Castor 60, Simsboro 38

Central Catholic 53, Covenant Christian Academy 27

Central Lafourche 48, West St. Mary 25

Choudrant 37, Family Community 25

Claiborne Christian 47, Forest 27

D’Arbonne Woods 45, Magnolia Excellence 13

David Thibodaux 39, Mamou 30

Delhi 54, General Trass (Lake Providence) 30

Doyle 58, Holden 53

Dunham 40, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 29

East Beauregard 59, Pickering 49

East Feliciana 63, Northeast 40

Ehret 2, Kennedy 0

Eunice 30, Vinton 17

Franklin Parish 50, West Ouachita 42

French Settlement 59, Independence 8

Geo Next Generation 58, Carver 56

Glenbrook 37, Downsville 31

Glenmora 60, Monterey 18

Grand Lake 57, Basile 36

Green Oaks 35, Loyola Prep 31

H.L. Bourgeois 43, Glen Oaks 28

Hammond 65, East Ascension 57

Haughton 49, Natchitoches Central 41

Highland Baptist 50, Family Christian Academy 41

Huntington 60, Benton 46

Iowa 69, Lafayette 30

JS Clark Leadership Academy 57, Ville Platte 44

Jeanerette 57, Hanson Memorial 39

Jena 57, Bolton 6

LaGrange 46, Lake Charles College Prep 10

LaSalle 48, Dodson 41

Lacassine 55, St. Louis 43

Logansport 69, Lakeview 28

Lutcher 43, East St. John 37

Mandeville 53, Covington 33

Mangham 61, Jonesboro-Hodge 36

Mansfield 53, Lakeside 17

Merryville 67, Elton 10

Midland 76, Lake Arthur 63

Minden 38, B.T. Washington 31

Neville 51, Alexandria 31

New Iberia Catholic 52, Houma Christian 37

North Central 2, Jennings 0

North Vermilion 40, E.D. White 24

North Webster 64, Southwood 62

Northside 54, Southside 43

Northside Christian 38, South Cameron 34

Northwest 45, Abbeville 44

Opelousas Catholic 32, Crowley 31

Peabody 49, Grant 46

Pine 68, Kentwood 23

Pitkin 70, Anacoco 58

Plaquemine 48, Istrouma 26

Pleasant Hill 51, Hornbeck 38

Quitman 62, Doyline 11

Rapides 61, Holy Savior Menard 36

Red River 39, Many 33

Rosepine 85, DeQuincy 12

Ruston 57, Pineville 23

Saline 47, Georgetown 16

Salmen 58, Chalmette 16

Shreveport Northwood 55, Plain Dealing 14

Simpson 58, Ebarb 24

Slaughter 41, Central – B.R. 39

Slidell 58, Northshore 40

South Lafourche 38, Newman 13

Springfield 57, Central Private 35

St. Amant 62, Easton 37

St. Frederick Catholic 51, Delta Charter 19

St. Scholastica 47, Amite 45

Sterlington 37, Carroll 32

Sulphur 44, Sam Houston 26

Tensas 49, Block 44

Union Parish 51, Calvary Baptist Academy 23

Vandebilt Catholic 56, Terrebonne 51

Varnado 35, Franklinton 25

Vidalia 66, Marksville 35

West Feliciana 44, McKinley 23

West Monroe 51, Ouachita Parish 50

Westminster Christian (LAF) 21, Ascension Episcopal 20

Wossman 67, Tioga 38

Zachary 78, Oak Hill 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Broadmoor vs. Baker, ccd.

Opelousas vs. Beau Chene, ccd.

South Plaquemines vs. Phoenix, ccd.

West St. John vs. St. Katharine Drexel, ccd.

Winnfield vs. Ringgold, ccd.

