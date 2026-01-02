Crystal Palace completes signing of Wales forward Brennan Johnson from Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace signed forward Brennan Johnson from Tottenham on Friday after the Wales international struggled for playing…

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace signed forward Brennan Johnson from Tottenham on Friday after the Wales international struggled for playing time under Spurs manager Thomas Frank.

Palace said it paid an undisclosed club-record transfer fee but it was widely reported to be around 35 million pounds ($47 million).

The 24-year-old Johnson signed a contract through the 2029-30 season and will be eligible to make his Palace debut at Newcastle on Sunday.

Johnson was Tottenham’s top scorer last season with 18 goals across all competitions under manager Ange Postecoglou. He netted the only goal in Spurs’ 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final. Tottenham paid more than 47 million pounds ($63 million) to Nottingham Forest to secure Johnson’s transfer in 2023.

Under Frank this season, though, Johnson had reduced minutes. He scored four goals in 22 appearances for Spurs.

Johnson has seven goals in 42 appearances for Wales.

“Brennan will give us options in our attacking play with his pace and goal-scoring ability and with all the upcoming games he will be a valuable addition to the squad,” Palace manager Oliver Glasner said in the club’s announcement.

