Brazil forward Endrick scores in Lyon debut in French Cup win at Lille

PARIS (AP) — Brazil forward Endrick scored in his club debut as Lyon won 2-1 at Lille to reach the last 16 of the French Cup on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Endrick is on loan from Real Madrid. He surged at the right post to neatly guide the ball in after Corentin Tolisso astutely flicked on a left-wing cross in the 42nd minute.

Portuguese forward Afonso Moreira put Lyon ahead in the first minute and, after defender Nathan Ngoy equalized for Lille in the 28th, it was Moreira’s cross which led to Endrick’s goal.

Endrick played only three games for Madrid this season under new coach Xabi Alonso. He was encouraged to look elsewhere by former Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is now Endrick’s coach with Brazil.

Under Ancelotti last season, Endrick scored seven goals in 37 games for Madrid and caught the eye with his speed, dribbling ability and spectacular finishing.

Endrick scored three goals for Brazil last year. He started his career at São Paulo-based Palmeiras and his performances there earned a “dream” move to Madrid.

In other last-32 matches: Ligue 1 leader Lens won 3-0 at Sochaux; Nice won on penalties at Nantes in an all-first division game; and top-flight Rennes rallied to win 3-1 at fourth-tier Chantilly. Second-tier Montpellier, which was relegated last season, won 4-0 at Metz, which is last in Ligue 1.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain hosts new capital city rival Paris FC on Monday and Marseille is at minnow Bayeux on Tuesday.

