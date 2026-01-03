Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Risk-Free Entry for NFL Week 18 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create an entry up to $100 after using the Boom Fantasy promo code. If it doesn't win, you'll receive a bonus refund.

You can choose to enter your first contest on NFL Week 18. Browse through markets for the Panthers vs. Buccaneers and 49ers vs. Seahawks. The Panthers can clinch a playoff spot with a win, while a loss would leave the fate of the NFC South up to the outcomes on Sunday. And the top seed in the NFC is on the line in Seattle.

Start with a $100 risk-free entry and collect a bonus after a loss.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP for NFL Week 18

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos New Promos Each Day Day: Wheel Spins, Mystery Drops, Touchdown Profit Boosts, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 3, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of selections in your contest, along with the multipliers, will determine the potential payout. These are some of the key markets for the two NFL matchups on Saturday.

Baker Mayfield: 221.5 pass yards

Mike Evans: 54.5 receiving yards

Bryce Young: 1.5 passing TDs

Buckey Irving: 59.5 rush yards

Christian McCaffrey: 118.5 rush + rec yards

Sam Darnold: 242.5 pass yards

Brock Purdy: 1.5 pass TDs

Geroge Kittle: 61.5 receiving yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 97.5 receiving yards

Jauan Jennings: 3.5 receptions

There is also a free pick available for Trevor Lawrence, who is trying to lead the Jaguars to an AFC South title. You can take him to record under 999.5 touchdown passes on Sunday.

How to Sign Up with the Boom Fantasy Promo Code

New customers in eligible states can complete these steps to use a risk-free entry this weekend:

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and full legal name. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Enter a contest up to $100.

A loss will trigger a bonus refund, so you can create an entry of the same amount.

Play Pick & Spin for NBA Picks

There are several types of games on this DFS app, like Pick & Spin. Make just two NBA picks and spin the wheel to determine the multiplier. It can end up being as much as 500X.

Check markets on Saturday for the Timberwolves vs. Heat, 76ers vs. Knicks, Hawks vs. Raptors, Hornets vs. Bulls, Trail Blazers vs. Spurs, Rockets vs. Mavericks, Jazz vs. Warriors and Celtics vs. Clippers.

You can also play Squad Ride. Select three different NBA players and reach milestones to unlock winnings. The final game is the newest option. Create a Bingo Board to win up to 500X your money.

Sign up through the links above to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP this weekend. Begin with a $100 risk-free entry and score a bonus refund following a loss.