Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for 49ers-Eagles, Chargers-Patriots

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The NFC Wild Card game NFL schedule features a heavyweight bout between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, and new sports bettors can jump into the action with an incredible welcome offer. By using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 , new users can sign up and place a $5 wager on this matchup—or any other NFL game this week—to receive $200 in bonus bets, guaranteed.







It doesn’t matter if your first bet wins or loses; the $200 bonus is yours to keep. For new users in eligible states, there’s even more: those in Pennsylvania will also receive 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino, while new customers in New Jersey will get 10 Golden Chips.

bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for 49ers vs Eagles

New sports bettors can capitalize on the NFC showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles by using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 . This exclusive offer allows new users to receive $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying first wager of just $5. The best part is that the bonus is guaranteed—you’ll receive the $200 in bonus bets whether your initial $5 wager wins or loses.

To qualify, your initial $5 bet must be on a market with odds of -500 or longer, which includes nearly every bet available for the 49ers-Eagles matchup, such as the Eagles moneyline (-260) or the 49ers spread (+5.5). The qualifying wager must also settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once received, the $200 in bonus bets are flexible; you can break them down into smaller amounts and use them across various bets. The bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account. This promotion is available to new users who are 21+ and physically present in a participating state.

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds & Analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles enter this NFC showdown as the home favorite. The current betting lines reflect the Eagles’ formidable home-field advantage, though recent trends suggest a potentially closer contest than the spread indicates.

The Eagles have been nearly unbeatable at Lincoln Financial Field, boasting an impressive 16-3 record over their last 19 home games and a 15-3 record as a home favorite in their last 18 contests. However, they’ve struggled to cover the spread recently, going just 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games as a favorite. This includes a 1-3 ATS record when favored by fewer than seven points.

On the flip side, the San Francisco 49ers have been a strong bet lately, covering the spread in six of their last seven games. They’ve been particularly dominant on the road, winning their last four away games outright and posting a perfect 4-0 ATS record in those matchups. Bettors should be wary of a significant counter-trend, however: the 49ers have struggled mightily as an underdog. They’ve lost their last 11 games when tabbed as an underdog of fewer than seven points and are 0-10 ATS in their last 10 games in that same scenario.

Regarding the total of 44.5 points, the trends are conflicting. The under has been the prevailing result for Philadelphia, with the over hitting in just three of their last 10 games. Furthermore, in head-to-head matchups between these two teams, the over has hit in only one of the last five games. This clashes with the 49ers’ recent tendency to play in high-scoring affairs, as the over has cashed in three of their last four games overall and three of their last four on the road.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Offer

Activating this exclusive offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your $200 in bonus bets for the 49ers vs Eagles matchup: