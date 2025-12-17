Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s son could lift a trophy for AC Milan at Super Cup

MILAN (AP) — An Ibrahimovic could be lifting a trophy for AC Milan on Monday. The talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic hasn’t…

The talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic hasn’t come out of retirement but his 19-year-old son, Maximilian, has been called up by Milan for the Italian Super Cup.

Maximilian Ibrahimovic is one of six players from Milan’s reserve team who traveled to Saudi Arabia with the senior squad amid an ever lengthening injury list for the club.

His father scored 93 goals in 163 appearances over two spells at Milan, winning two Serie A titles and the Italian Super Cup.

The younger Ibrahimovic could make his debut in one of the Rossoneri’s two matches in Saudi Arabia.

“They have good skills,” Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Wednesday. “I wanted to reward them for what they are doing in training.”

Milan, the Italian Cup runner-up, faces Serie A champion Napoli on Thursday. Italian Cup winner Bologna plays Serie A runner-up Inter Milan the following day, with the final on Monday.

Out of the four teams, only Inter won at the weekend, beating Genoa to go top of Serie A after Milan and Napoli both dropped points.

Milan was held to a 2-2 draw by Sassuolo — the third promoted team it has failed to beat this season, after a shock defeat at home to Cremonese on the opening day and a draw against Pisa.

“We should be angry but not demoralized,” Allegri said.

Milan managed to end the round in second place, a point below Inter and a one above Napoli, which lost at Udinese. Bologna lost at home to Juventus.

Despite its struggles against the promoted clubs, Milan has managed to beat the other teams in the top four this season, including Napoli.

“Tomorrow is a different match, it’s a knockout game where the aim is to get to the final,” Allegri said. “Napoli is a very strong team and they will be angry after the loss to Udinese.

“When there are difficult moments, (Napoli coach) Antonio Conte always manages to get the best out of his teams.”

Milan won the Italian Super Cup for the eighth time last season, beating Inter in the final to end a run of three straight titles for the Nerazzurri.

Napoli has won the competition twice — in 1990 and 2014. Bologna, which ended a 51-year wait for a major trophy with the Italian Cup, has never lifted the Super Cup.

