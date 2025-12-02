Sports on TV for Wednesday, Dec. 3

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, Dec. 3
CHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.
NHLN — Lukko Rauma vs. EV Zug
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Minnesota
7:15 p.m.
ACCN — LSU at Boston College
ESPN — Louisville at Arkansas
ESPNU — Clemson at Alabama
8 p.m.
TRUTV — UMBC at Georgetown
9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
9:15 p.m.
ACCN — Mississippi St. at Georgia Tech
ESPN — NC State at Auburn
ESPNU — Virginia at Texas
SECN — SMU at Vanderbilt
11 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Auburn at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Miami
ESPNU — Georgia at Florida St.
SECN — Virginia at Vanderbilt
7:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — NC State at Oklahoma
SECN — Georgia Tech at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Montana St. at N. Dakota St.
9:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Stanford
GOLF
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Crown Australian Open, First Round, Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Australia
4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Dallas
NBL BASKETBALL
3:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NBATV — South East Melbourne at Illawarra
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Buffalo at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
TNT — Utah at Anaheim
TRUTV — Utah at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brentford FC at Arsenal
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Venezia at Inter Milan, Round of 16
8:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup: Alajuelense at Xelajú MC, Final – Leg 2
