Sports on TV for Wednesday, Dec. 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Dec. 3 CHL HOCKEY 11:30 a.m. NHLN — Lukko Rauma…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Dec. 3

CHL HOCKEY

11:30 a.m.

NHLN — Lukko Rauma vs. EV Zug

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Minnesota

7:15 p.m.

ACCN — LSU at Boston College

ESPN — Louisville at Arkansas

ESPNU — Clemson at Alabama

8 p.m.

TRUTV — UMBC at Georgetown

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

9:15 p.m.

ACCN — Mississippi St. at Georgia Tech

ESPN — NC State at Auburn

ESPNU — Virginia at Texas

SECN — SMU at Vanderbilt

11 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Auburn at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Miami

ESPNU — Georgia at Florida St.

SECN — Virginia at Vanderbilt

7:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — NC State at Oklahoma

SECN — Georgia Tech at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Montana St. at N. Dakota St.

9:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Stanford

GOLF

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Crown Australian Open, First Round, Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Australia

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Dallas

NBL BASKETBALL

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBATV — South East Melbourne at Illawarra

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Utah at Anaheim

TRUTV — Utah at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brentford FC at Arsenal

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Venezia at Inter Milan, Round of 16

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup: Alajuelense at Xelajú MC, Final – Leg 2

_____

