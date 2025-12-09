Sports on TV for Wednesday, Dec. 10

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, Dec. 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Albany vs. Yale, Springfield, Mass.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at NC State
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
ESPNU — UMass vs. Boston College, Springfield, Mass.
9 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa at Iowa St.
SECN — Illinois at Missouri
9 p.m.
ACCN — Ball St. at Louisville
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Royal Johannesburg Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: Canada vs. U.S., Edmonton, Canada
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Emirates NBA Cup: Phoenix at Oklahoma City, Quarterfinal
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Emirates NBA Cup: San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, Quarterfinal
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Chicago
TRUTV — N.Y. Rangers at Chicago
10 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles at Seattle
TRUTV — Los Angeles at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Newcastle United at Bayer Leverkusen
