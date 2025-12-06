Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 7

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Dec. 7
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (F1 Kids)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Missouri vs. Kansas, Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m.
SECN — UTSA at Alabama
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech vs. LSU, Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m.
ACCN — Hofstra at Pittsburgh
SECN — San Francisco at Mississippi St.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Georgetown at North Carolina
ESPN2 — SMU vs. Texas A&M, Arlington, Texas
FS1 — Creighton at Nebraska
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Boston U. at North Carolina
BTN — Purdue at Michigan
SECN — NC Central at South Carolina
1 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at UConn
2 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern
3 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at UCLA
4 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Southern Cal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show
COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Stanford, Calif.
FIGURE SKATING
4:30 p.m.
NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The 2025-26 Grand Prix Final, Nagoya, Japan
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas
1 p.m.
ABC — 2025 World Champions Cup: Final Round, Feather Sound Country Club, Clearwater, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Westchester at Greensboro
5 p.m.
NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Valley at Santa Cruz
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at N.Y. Jets, New Orleans at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Tennessee at Cleveland, Washington at Minnesota
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Denver at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Green Bay OR L.A. Rams at Arizona
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Houston at Kansas City
PEACOCK — Houston at Kansas City
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at N.Y. Rangers
SKIING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.
3 p.m.
CNBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Cremonese
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Hearts at Celtic
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
TNT — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TRUTV — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Noon
CBSSN — Serie A: Fernana at Fiorentina (Taped)
1 p.m.
TNT — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TRUTV — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
3 p.m.
TRUTV — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Third-Place Match, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
TNT — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Final, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TRUTV — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Final, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
SPEEDSKATING
2 p.m.
CNBC — ISU: World Cup, Heerenveen, Netherlands
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — UTS London Grand Final: Semifinals & Final
5:30 p.m.
TENNIS — A Racquet at The Rock-Live; Prudential Center; Newark,NJ: ‘Carlos Alcaraz; Frances Tiafoe; Amanda Anisimova; Emma Raducanu’
