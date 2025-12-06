Sports on TV for Sunday, Dec. 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Dec. 7 AUTO RACING 7:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Dec. 7

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (F1 Kids)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Missouri vs. Kansas, Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m.

SECN — UTSA at Alabama

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech vs. LSU, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Hofstra at Pittsburgh

SECN — San Francisco at Mississippi St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Georgetown at North Carolina

ESPN2 — SMU vs. Texas A&M, Arlington, Texas

FS1 — Creighton at Nebraska

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Boston U. at North Carolina

BTN — Purdue at Michigan

SECN — NC Central at South Carolina

1 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at UConn

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern

3 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at UCLA

4 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Stanford, Calif.

FIGURE SKATING

4:30 p.m.

NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The 2025-26 Grand Prix Final, Nagoya, Japan

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

1 p.m.

ABC — 2025 World Champions Cup: Final Round, Feather Sound Country Club, Clearwater, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Nassau, Bahamas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Westchester at Greensboro

5 p.m.

NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Valley at Santa Cruz

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at N.Y. Jets, New Orleans at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Tennessee at Cleveland, Washington at Minnesota

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Denver at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Green Bay OR L.A. Rams at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Houston at Kansas City

PEACOCK — Houston at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at N.Y. Rangers

SKIING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.

3 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Cremonese

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Hearts at Celtic

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

TNT — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

TRUTV — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Noon

CBSSN — Serie A: Fernana at Fiorentina (Taped)

1 p.m.

TNT — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

TRUTV — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

3 p.m.

TRUTV — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Third-Place Match, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

TNT — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Final, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

TRUTV — World Sevens Tournament: TBD, Final, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

SPEEDSKATING

2 p.m.

CNBC — ISU: World Cup, Heerenveen, Netherlands

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — UTS London Grand Final: Semifinals & Final

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — A Racquet at The Rock-Live; Prudential Center; Newark,NJ: ‘Carlos Alcaraz; Frances Tiafoe; Amanda Anisimova; Emma Raducanu’

_____

