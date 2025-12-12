Sharks visit the Penguins after shootout win

San Jose Sharks (15-14-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

San Jose Sharks (15-14-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Sharks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime.

Pittsburgh has a 6-5-3 record in home games and a 14-8-7 record overall. The Penguins have gone 14-2-2 when scoring at least three goals.

San Jose has a 6-9-0 record in road games and a 15-14-3 record overall. The Sharks have allowed 104 goals while scoring 89 for a -15 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Penguins won 3-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 18 goals and 14 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Will Smith has 12 goals and 17 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

