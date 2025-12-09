Sabres bring losing streak into matchup with the Oilers

Buffalo Sabres (11-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (13-11-5, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Buffalo Sabres (11-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (13-11-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -222, Sabres +182; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres enter the matchup with the Edmonton Oilers as losers of three in a row.

Edmonton has a 13-11-5 record overall and a 7-3-2 record in home games. The Oilers are sixth in NHL play with 96 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Buffalo has gone 2-9-2 in road games and 11-14-4 overall. The Sabres are sixth in league play serving 10.2 penalty minutes per game.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Sabres won 5-1 in the previous meeting. Noah Ostlund led the Sabres with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 17 goals and 20 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 13 goals and 10 assists for the Sabres. Jason Zucker has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, four penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sabres: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

