Højlund’s double sees Napoli beat Juventus and spoil Spalletti’s return

MILAN (AP) — Luciano Spalletti’s return to the team he led to the Serie A title was spoiled by Rasmus Højlund’s brace as host Napoli beat Juventus 2-1 on Sunday.

The result also lifted Napoli back to the top of the Italian league. The defending champion moved a point above Inter Milan and three points above AC Milan, which visits Torino on Monday.

It was Juventus coach Spalletti’s first time at Napoli as opposition manager since he led the southern team to its first scudetto in more than 30 years in 2023.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was also facing his former team. He steered Juventus to three Serie A titles during his time in charge and also played for the Bianconeri for 13 years, winning numerous trophies.

Adding to the occasion, it was the first time the two coaches had faced each other.

Napoli got off to a great start as the in-form David Neres got away down the right before rolling the ball across for Højlund to tap it in with less than seven minutes on the clock.

Napoli had the better of the chances but Juventus leveled in the 59th minute as the Bianconeri went on the counterattack and Kenan Yıldız played a one-two with Weston McKennie before placing an angled drive into the far bottom corner.

McKennie inadvertently also played a role at the other end in what proved to be the winner for Napoli in the 78th.

The United States international tried to head away a cross for Neres but his attempt was rather weak and went to Hojlund to head in from four yards (meters).

Roma loses ground

Roma lost ground in the title race as it fell to a 1-0 defeat at Cagliari after playing most of the match with 10 men.

Roma remained fourth but slipped four points below Napoli. It was Cagliari’s first win since September and lifted the Sardinian team four points above the drop zone.

The match turned in the 49th minute when Roma defender Zeki Çelik brought down Cagliari midfielder Michael Folorunsho right on the edge of the area.

The referee initially awarded a penalty but realized the foul was just outside the area after reviewing the incident. He revoked the spot kick but showed Çelik a straight red card for denying a clear scoring occasion.

Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar pulled off a number of impressive saves but Cagliari broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute.

Gianluca Gaetano was left completely unmarked to chest down a corner and fire the ball in off the inside of the far post.

Danes on target

Bologna failed to make the most of Roma’s slipup as it was held to a 1-1 draw at Lazio.

Bologna would have moved level with Roma with a win but was left two points below the capital side.

Gustav Isaksen tapped home a rebound in the 38th minute but Danish compatriot Jens Odgaard scored in similar circumstances at the other end just two minutes later.

Lazio defender Mario Gila was sent off in the 79th minute for dissent after receiving a yellow card for a challenge on Santiago Castro.

Earlier, Cremonese beat Lecce 2-0.

