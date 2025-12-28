Live Radio
Right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey agrees to 1-year contract with the Cubs, AP source says

The Associated Press

December 28, 2025, 11:42 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical.

The addition of Harvey is the latest move in a bullpen makeover for the Cubs, who have added Phil Maton, Hoby Milner and Jacob Webb and re-signed Caleb Thielbar.

The 31-year-old Harvey was slowed by injuries last season with the Kansas City Royals. He pitched in 12 games and was 1-0 with 11 strikeouts in 10 2/3 shutout innings.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2013 draft by Baltimore, Harvey is 10-11 with a 3.11 ERA in 182 games with 201 career strikeouts in 185 innings with the Orioles, Washington Nationals and Kansas City.

Chicago is looking for a return trip to the postseason after it made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2020. Brad Keller and Drew Pomeranz — two key relievers for the Cubs — departed in free agency.

