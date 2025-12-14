Predators face the Blues in Central Division action

Nashville Predators (12-15-4, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-14-7, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Monday, 8…

Nashville Predators (12-15-4, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-14-7, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators face the St. Louis Blues in Central Division action on Monday.

St. Louis has a 12-14-7 record overall and a 3-4-0 record in Central Division play. The Blues have a -32 scoring differential, with 84 total goals scored and 116 conceded.

Nashville is 12-15-4 overall with a 3-6-2 record in Central Division games. The Predators have conceded 109 goals while scoring 85 for a -24 scoring differential.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams play this season. The Predators won 7-2 in the previous matchup. Steven Stamkos led the Predators with four goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich has five goals and 11 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Stamkos has 12 goals and three assists for the Predators. Michael Bunting has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.9 assists, five penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

