Phillies bolster bullpen with lefty specialist Kyle Backhus in trade with Diamondbacks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies acquired left-hander Kyle Backhus from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league outfielder Avery Owusu-Asiedu, the second trade made by Philadelphia involving its pitching staff on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Phillies sent left-hander Matt Strahm to the Royals for right-hander Jonathan Bowlan.

The 27-year-old Backhus made 32 relief appearances for Arizona last season, going 0-3 with a 4.62 ERA. But he was particularly good against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .139 average, and that is the role that he is expected to fill in the Philadelphia bullpen.

The 22-year-old Owusu-Asiedu has played in 218 games across three minor league levels in the Phillies system over the past three years, hitting .226 in 997 plate appearances. He was a ninth-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2023 first-year player draft.

