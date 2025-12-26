Oilers visit the Flames after Draisaitl’s hat trick

Edmonton Oilers (19-13-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (15-18-4, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Edmonton Oilers (19-13-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (15-18-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -127, Flames +107; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames after Leon Draisaitl’s hat trick against the Calgary Flames in the Oilers’ 5-1 win.

Calgary is 15-18-4 overall with a 6-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have committed 168 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank second in the league.

Edmonton is 19-13-6 overall with a 5-1-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers have a +four scoring differential, with 130 total goals scored and 126 given up.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 5-1. Draisaitl scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Backlund has nine goals and 13 assists for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Draisaitl has 20 goals and 35 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has nine goals and 18 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.9 penalties and 17.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, seven assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

