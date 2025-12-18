Latham and Conway’s record stand puts New Zealand in control against West Indies

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Tom Latham took a close look at the pitch at Bay Oval Thursday and…

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Tom Latham took a close look at the pitch at Bay Oval Thursday and made the inspired decision to bat first.

Inspired ultimately because at stumps New Zealand was 334-1 against West Indies, Devon Conway was 178 not out and nightwatchman Jacob Duffy was 9.

Latham and Conway put on 323 for New Zealand’s first wicket in a partnership that ended just three overs from stumps when Latham was out for 137. The partnership was New Zealand’s second-highest opening stand in tests and the highest for all wickets and all teams in 2025.

Latham faced 245 balls before falling to a slip catch shortly after the arrival of the second new ball. Conway faced 279 deliveries, batted throughout the day and at stumps was approaching his highest test score — his 200 on debut against England in 2021.

Latham’s decision to bat first was bold because the pitch was unusually green for Bay Oval. Bold because he had to back his play, pad up and bat first.

Inspired also because the pitch’s appearance was deceptive. It was much drier under its carpet of grass than it outwardly appeared. West Indies had planned to bowl first, anyway.

“I guess we left the decision about what we were going to do a bit longer than we usually do,” Latham said. “We were going back and forth and we obviously ended up going with a spinner and decided to bat first.

“It was obviously a great day, a great partnership between Dev and myself and I’m obviously happy with the day’s work.”

Against conventional thinking

New Zealand captains don’t usually choose to bat first after winning the toss in tests at home. The last time, before Latham took that gamble Thursday, was 14 years ago in January, 2011 when Daniel Vettori chose to bat against Pakistan at the Basin Reserve. Vettori made 110 in the first innings of that match as the gamble paid off for the captain on that occasion as well.

The last time both openers scored centuries in a test for New Zealand was in 2019 when Latham made 161 and Jeet Raval 132 against Bangladesh in Hamilton. That was an opening stand of 200 or more, of which there have been only six for New Zealand. Latham has been part of two.

At 277, Thursday’s partnership between Latham and Conway became the second highest for the first wicket for New Zealand, overtaking the 276 between Stu Dempster and Jackie Mills against England at Wellington in 1930.

At 304, it became the highest partnership for any test wicket in this calendar year.

The pitch wasn’t lifeless Thursday. There was seam movement early and bounce for most of the day. Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales discharged their opening spells with the new ball cheaply: Roach conceded 12 runs from six overs and Seales 10 runs from five overs.

But West Indies made the decision to select an extra batter — Alick Athanaze — at the expense of a bowler and as the New Zealand openers batted on and on, the toll on the attack of three seamers, one allrounder and one spinner became intense.

Inconsistent bowling

The West Indies bowled good balls throughout the day — Latham was dropped on 104 by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach off Anderson Phillips — but there were not enough good balls in succession to create pressure.

Conway’s century came from 147 balls and included 17 boundaries. It was the sixth century of his career, the second in his last six innings but only the third in his last 39 innings.

Latham batted with immense patience to reach his 15th test century, his second of the series, from 183 balls with nine fours and a six.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0 after the first test was drawn and the Black Caps won the second by nine wickets.

