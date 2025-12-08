NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 Purdue (8-1) beat Rutgers 81-65; lost to No. 10 Iowa State 81-58. No. 2 Arizona (8-0) beat No.…

No. 1 Purdue (8-1) beat Rutgers 81-65; lost to No. 10 Iowa State 81-58.

No. 2 Arizona (8-0) beat No. 20 Auburn 97-68.

No. 3 Michigan (8-0) beat Rutgers 101-60.

No. 4 Duke (10-0) beat No. 15 Florida 67-66; beat No. 7 Michigan State 66-60.

No. 5 UConn (8-1) beat No. 21 Kansas 61-56; beat East Texas A&M 83-59.

No. 6 Louisville (8-1) lost to No. 25 Arkansas 89-80; beat No. 22 Indiana 87-78.

No. 7 Michigan State (8-1) beat Iowa 71-52; lost to No. 4 Duke 66-60.

No. 8 Houston (8-1) beat Florida State 82-67.

No. 9 BYU (7-1) beat California Baptist 91-60.

No. 10 Iowa State (9-0) beat Alcorn State 132-68; beat No. 1 Purdue 81-58.

No. 11 Gonzaga (9-1) beat No. 18 Kentucky 94-59; beat North Florida 109-58.

No. 12 Alabama (7-2) beat Clemson 90-84; beat UTSA 97-55.

No. 13 Tennessee (7-3) lost to Syracuse 62-60; lost to No. 14 Illinois 75-62.

No. 14 Illinois (7-2) beat No. 13 Tennessee 75-62.

No. 15 Florida (5-3) lost to No. 4 Duke 67-66.

No. 16 North Carolina (8-1) beat No. 18 Kentucky 67-64; beat Georgetown 81-61.

No. 17 Vanderbilt (9-0) beat SMU 88-69.

No. 18 Kentucky (5-4) lost to No. 16 North Carolina 67-64; lost to No. 11 Gonzaga 94-59.

No. 19 Texas Tech (7-2) beat LSU 82-58.

No. 20 Auburn (7-3) beat North Carolina State 83-73; lost to No. 2 Arizona 97-68.

No. 21 Kansas (7-3) lost to No. 5 UConn 61-56; beat Missouri 80-60.

No. 22 Indiana (7-2) lost to Minnesota 73-64; lost to No. 6 Louisville 87-78.

No. 23 St. John’s (5-3) beat Ole Miss 63-58.

No. 24 USC (8-1) beat Oregon 82-77; lost to Washington 84-76.

No. 25 Arkansas (7-2) beat No. 6 Louisville 89-80; beat Fresno State 82-58.

