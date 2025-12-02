Mammoth take on the Ducks following Crouse’s 2-goal performance

Utah Mammoth (12-12-3, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-9-1, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

Utah Mammoth (12-12-3, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-9-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth visit the Anaheim Ducks after Lawson Crouse’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Mammoth’s 6-3 loss.

Anaheim is 9-3-0 in home games and 16-9-1 overall. The Ducks have scored 94 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

Utah has a 12-12-3 record overall and a 5-9-2 record on the road. The Mammoth have a 4-6-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Ducks won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has 15 goals and 15 assists for the Ducks. Chris Kreider has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Nick Schmaltz has 10 goals and 12 assists for the Mammoth. Nate Schmidt has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Mammoth: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

