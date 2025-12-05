Malkin scores twice as Penguins edge Lightning 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his second goal of the game with 2:43 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his second goal of the game with 2:43 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night for their fourth victory in five games.

Tristan Jarry stopped 36 shots, Ville Koivunen scored his first career goal for Pittsburgh, and Ben Kindel had a power-play goal. Malkin also had an assist.

Brandon Hagel scored twice in the third period for Tampa Bay. He has 10 goals in the past seven games.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Darren Raddysh had two assists. Jonas Johansson finished with 26 saves.

Tampa Bay has dropped consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Oct. 18-23.

Malkin scored the winning goal off a one-timer feed from Tommy Novak.

Kucherov appeared to tie it with 55.4 left in the third but the goal was overturned after a league initiated review determined there was a missed stoppage for a hand pass.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, HURRICANES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Joseph Woll made 22 saves, Bobby McMann scored twice and Toronto beat Carolina to complete a six-game trip with its third straight victory and fourth in five games.

Auston Matthews, Scott Laughton and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto.

Seth Jarvis scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen stopped 18 shots. Playing the fourth game of seven-game homestand, the Hurricanes had been off since beating Calgary 1-0 in overtime Sunday night for their second straight victory.

McMann opened the scoring at 53 seconds of the first on Toronto’s first shot on goal, beating Andersen with a one-timer from the high slot. Laughton made it 2-0 with 8:15 left in the period.

BRUINS 5, BLUES 2

BOSTON (AP) — Paval Zacha scored twice, Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves and Boston beat St. Louis.

Morgan Geekie had goal and two assists. Viktor Arvidsson and Alex Steeves also scored, and Elias Lindholm assisted on Boston’s first two goals.

Pavel Buchnevich and Dylan Holloway scored for St. Louis. The Blues have dropped eight of their past 11 games.

Jordan Binnington made 22 saves in the building where he backstopped St. Louis to a Game 7 win over Boston in the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals.

ISLANDERS 6, AVALANCHE 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists, and New York defeated NHL-leading Colorado.

Kyle MacLean, Anders Lee, Bo Horvat and Adam Pelech also scored a goal for the Islanders, who won their second straight. Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves and Casey Cizikas added an empty-net goal.

Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen scored for Colorado. Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves.

The Avalanche’s 17-game point streak was snapped and they lost in the first game of their four-game East Coast road trip.

Barzal scored with less than two minutes remaining in the second period to extend the Islanders’ lead to 5-2 when he converted a backhander on the power play.

PREDATORS 2, PANTHERS 1, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored with 57 seconds left in overtime, and Nashville beat Florida.

Stamkos’ goal came with the net appearing to be off its moorings, but it held up after a brief review and gave the Predators their fourth win in five games. It was his 53rd goal all-time against Florida, including playoffs, the most by any player against the Panthers.

Carter Verhaeghe scored two days after the birth of his son and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots for the Panthers, but the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions lost their fourth game in a row and their fifth straight at home.

Verhaeghe missed Tuesday’s loss to Toronto because his wife was giving birth to their new son Rory, but returned in time for morning skate on Thursday and then the game.

Ryan O’Reilly scored with 6:19 left in the third period to tie the game for Nashville, and Stamkos scored on a rush to win it in the extra period.

Jusse Saros stopped 30 shots for Nashville.

RANGERS 4, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Artemi Panarin reached 900 NHL points with a goal and an assist and New York won for the league-leading 12th time on the road, beating Ottawa.

The Rangers have won five of their past six to improve to 15-12-2. They are 12-4-1 on the road.

Panarin has 311 goals and 589 assists in 781 regular-season games.

Mika Zibanejad, Will Borgen and Vladislav Gavrikov also scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves. J.T. Miller had three assists.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Cozens also scored for Ottawa. Leevi Merilainen stopped 24 shots.

BLUE JACKETS 6, RED WINGS 5, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Fantilli tied it with 1:31 left in the regulation with his second goal of the game, Kirill Marchenko had the shootout winner and Columbus beat Detroit.

Marchenko also scored in the second period when the teams combined for six goals. Five of them were on the power play, the most in an NHL period since 2018.

Ivan Provorov and Kent Johnson also scored for Columbus.

Elvis Merzlikins made back-to-back saves early in the third period to kill a Detroit power play, stopped a shot by Dylan Larkin on a short-handed breakaway a couple minutes later and finished with 28 saves.

The Blue Jackets have an eight-game home points streak (5-0-3). They beat New Jersey 5-3 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Larkin, Lucas Raymond, James van Riemsdyk, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat scored Detroit, and Cam Talbot made 25 saves. The Red Wings have lost five of six.

FLAMES 4, WILD 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dustin Wolf made 26 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau ended a scoring drought and Calgary beat surging Minnesota.

The Flames handed the Wild their first regulation loss since Nov. 6. Minnesota was 10-0-2 during the run.

After 14 games without a goal, Huberdeau struck first for Calgary in the second period. Matt Coronato, Connor Zary and Rasmus Andersson scored in the third, with Andersson icing it with an empty-netter.

Wolf was back in goal after three straight starts for Devin Cooley, although Wolf played the last period Tuesday night in a 5-1 loss in Nashville.

Yakov Trenin scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves.

OILERS 9, KRAKEN 4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had his 13th career hat trick to tie Mark Messier for fourth in Oilers history and added an assist in Edmonton’s romp over Seattle.

McDavid opened the scoring at 7:17 of the first period, made it 5-2 on a power play at 6:14 of the second and struck again on a power play at 6:59 of the third. He has 14 goals this season.

McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl’s first-period, power-play goal for his 28th assist. Along with his 16th goal, Draisaitl had three assists for a four-point night of his own.

Matthew Savoie scored twice and Vasily Podkolzin, Zach Hyman and Mattias Janmark added goals. Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had three assists, and Calvin Pickard made 28 saves. The Oilers have won two of their last three to improve to 12-11-5.

Eeli Tolvanen, Frederick Gaudreau, Jared McCann and Jani Nyman scored for Seattle. The Kraken have lost four in a row to drop to 11-8-6.

BLACKHAWS 2, KINGS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor Bedard scored for the third straight games, Spencer Knight made 26 saves and Chicago beat Los Angeles to open a two-game set.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Wyatt Kaiser had his first goal of the season to help Chicago win for the second time in three games after losing five in a row. Frank Nazar had two assists.

Trevor Moore scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for Los Angeles. The Kings were held to two goals or fewer for the seventh time in nine games.

The Blackhawks scored twice in the second period. Bedard got his fifth power-play goal to open the scoring, attacking the crease and putting in Nazar’s centering pass. Bedard has four goals and two assists in the last three games.

