Macron vows to fight for French journalist’s release in Algeria after court appeal fails

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to keep fighting for the release of a sports journalist held…

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to keep fighting for the release of a sports journalist held in Algeria.

An Algerian appeals court upheld on Wednesday a seven-year prison sentence for French sportswriter Christophe Gleizes, who was convicted of “glorifying terrorism,” quashing hopes for an early release.

Macron “will continue to take action with the Algerian authorities to obtain his release and his return to France as soon as possible,” his office said in a statement on Thursday.

The French soccer league also called for his release and urged clubs and supporters to relay the appeal.

Gleizes was sentenced six months ago over an interview with a soccer official accused of ties to a banned separatist movement. He was convicted of violating Algeria’s anti-terrorism laws and possessing publications intended for propaganda, in a case lambasted by rights groups and French media.

In Tizi Ouzou’s Court of Appeals, Gleizes pleaded guilty, acknowledged “many journalistic mistakes,” and asked the prosecutor for forgiveness and clemency so he could return to his family in France, his Algerian lawyer, Amirouche Bakouri, told media.

Gleizes, a 36-year-old freelancer, is the only French journalist imprisoned worldwide, according to French media.

Improving French-Algerian relations and last month’s release of French-Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal buoyed hopes for Gleizes’ appeal. Now, a pardon from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is the only way the sportswriter can be released.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.