Lundell nets last-minute goal as Panthers edge Mammoth 4-3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anton Lundell scored with 50.8 seconds left, batting a loose puck in front of the net home to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday night.

Sam Bennett had two goals and an assist, giving him seven points in his last three games for Florida, which was opening a four-game road trip and improved to 3-0-1 in its last four games. Carter Verhaeghe also stayed hot, with a goal and an assist — giving him seven goals and six assists in a seven-game point streak.

Dylan Guenther had two goals for Utah, pushing him to 13 for the season, and Jack McBain also scored. John Marino had two assists for Utah, which has dropped three straight.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots for the Panthers and Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves for the Mammoth.

Momentum shifted back and forth throughout the night, with Utah scoring the first goal — Guenther at 11:23 of the first — and then the Panthers scoring the next three. Verhaeghe tied it for Florida with 43 seconds left in the opening period, then Bennett scored twice in a span of 104 seconds to push the Panthers’ lead to 3-1 with 16:36 left in the middle period.

Back came the Mammoth. Guenther made it 3-2 just 13 seconds after Bennett’s second goal and McBain scored to knot the game at 3-3 with 5:23 left in the second.

It stayed that way until Lundell got the game-winner, with Sam Reinhart and Eetu Luostarinen getting the assists

BLACKHAWKS 3, RANGERS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard scored his 19th goal, Spencer Knight made 21 saves for his second shutout this season, and Chicago beat New York.

Bedard scored in the second period off a centering pass from Andre Burakovsky to make it 2-0 and assisted on Tyler Betuzzi’s third-period goal. The 20-year-old, third-year star has 42 points this season, including 17 in his last 11 home games.

Louis Crevier opened the scoring with a short-handed goal for the Blackhawks, who bounced back after consecutive blowout losses at Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves for the Rangers, who were coming off back-to-back overtime losses. New York lost in regulation for the second time in its past nine games.

The Blackhawks have scored first in 12 of 15 home games, which leads the NHL. Chicago has also allowed just four first-period goals, the fewest in the league.

Knight’s shutout was the seventh of his career. He’s never had more than two in a season.

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad’s seven-game points streak ended.

RED WINGS 4, FLAMES 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex DeBrincat extended his points streak to five games with two goals and an assist, and Detroit held off Calgary.

Axel Sandin Pellikka and Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit, which won its fourth straight and moved past Boston and Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Joel Farabee, Matt Coronato and MacKenzie Weegar scored for Calgary, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Nazem Kadri had a pair of assists.

Making his third straight start, John Gibson made 34 saves for the Red Wings. Devin Cooley stopped 23 shots for the Flames.

DeBrincat’s 16 goals and 34 points through 31 games have him on pace for a career-best 42 goals and 90 points.

The Red Wings have won seven consecutive games against the Flames, their longest active winning streak against any team.

KRAKEN 3, KINGS 2, OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Vince Dunn scored on the power play 1:21 into overtime and Seattle snapped a five-game losing streak by beating Los Angeles Kings.

Matty Beniers tied the game for the Kraken with a power-play goal with 25.3 seconds left in regulation. Jared McCann also scored for Seattle, which had been winless in its previous six outings (0-5-1) since Nov. 23. Eeli Tolvanan assisted on the tying and winning goals. Dunn added two assists.

Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

Alex Laferriere had a short-handed goal and Kevin Fiala scored on the power play for the Kings. Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.

The Kraken got the power-play opportunity with 3:55 left in overtime when Adrian Kempe was called for tripping. Tolvanen, playing near the left circle, sent a pass across to Dunn just above the right circle, and his slap shot zipped past Forsberg.

It was a tripping penalty against Forsberg that gave the Kraken a power play with 38.8 seconds left in regulation. With Daccord already having been pulled for the extra attacker, Seattle took advantage of a Kings giveaway in their own end. Tolvanen gained control on the right side and sent it toward the net. Beniers redirected it past Forsberg.

Along with McCann’s fifth goal of the year at 3:21 of the second period for a 1-0 lead, all three Kraken goals were scored on the power play. They now have goals with the man advantage in three of the past four games after going 0 for 14 in the four games prior to that.

Laferriere tied it at 1-1 at the 8:16 mark of the second, scoring Los Angeles’ league-leading sixth short-handed goal of the season.

Fiala put Los Angeles on top 2-1 on the power play with 5:20 left in regulation.

