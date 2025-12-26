Kuhta has 3 assists, Vesterinen scores twice as Finland beats Denmark 6-2 in world juniors

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jasper Kuhta led Finland with three assists, including two on goals from Roope Vesterinen in a 6-2…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jasper Kuhta led Finland with three assists, including two on goals from Roope Vesterinen in a 6-2 win over Denmark in each team’s opening game of the world junior championships on Friday.

Kuhta was one of five players to finish with at least two points for Finland — and 12 with at least one point — along with Vesterinen, Aron Kiviharju, Lasse Boelius and Leo Tuuva. Kuhta and Tuuva both assisted Vesterinen inside the first two minutes to open the scoring, and Onni Kalto scored a second goal 30 seconds later.

After William Bundgaard scored for Denmark 6:08 into the first period, Oliver Suvanto responded with a power play goal for Finland four minutes later. Finland — last year’s silver medalist — had 20 shots on goal to Denmark’s two in the opening period.

Aatos Koivu, Joona Saarelainen and Vesterinen all scored in the second period to put Finland up 6-1 with 8:39 remaining in the period.

Anton Linde scored a power play goal for Denmark 2:22 into the third period. Anton Wilde saved 37 shots for Denmark on 43 attempts (0.860 save percentage).

Denmark returned to the top division of the world junior championships for the first time since 2019, after earning promotion by winning the Division I-A tournament over Austria last year.

Both teams will continue Group B play over the weekend. Denmark will face Czechia on Saturday, while Finland will take on Latvia on Sunday.

