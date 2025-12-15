Jobe Bellingham banned for 2 Dortmund games after red card

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jobe Bellingham has been banned for Borussia Dortmund’s next two Bundesliga games after he was sent…

The English midfielder, younger brother of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, was dismissed in the 53rd minute of Dortmund’s game on Sunday for a foul on Philipp Treu.

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had given the ball away and Treu would otherwise have been through on goal. Bellingham’s team was leading 1-0 at the time and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The German soccer federation said Monday that its sports court ruled the incident was “unsporting behavior”.

His suspension means the 20-year-old Bellingham will miss a Bundesliga game for the first time since he signed from Sunderland in June, following in his older brother Jude’s footsteps.

He will miss the game on Friday against Borussia Moenchengladbach and the visit to Eintracht Frankfurt on Jan. 9.

The suspension continues an up-and-down start for Bellingham at the club where his older brother developed into one of the world’s top midfielders.

Jobe made his debut for Dortmund at the Club World Cup at the end of last season and scored in his second game. He’s yet to score for the club again though and, while he has played in all 23 of its games this season in all competitions, only started 10 of them.

