Ja Morant has 21 points and 10 assists in return to Grizzlies lineup after 10-game absence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant returned to the Memphis Grizzlies’ lineup on Friday night after missing 10 games due…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant returned to the Memphis Grizzlies’ lineup on Friday night after missing 10 games due to a right calf strain and had 21 points and 10 assists in a 130-126 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Morant struggled from the field making 7 of 20 shots. He also committed four turnovers in just more than 25 minutes.

“I was forced to get some shots up,” Morant said when asked about any rust from the inactivity since he last played in the Grizzlies’ 108-100 loss at Cleveland on Nov. 15. “Some of them, I should have been to the free throw line. Some I missed. Some of them I made. I can’t change it. I just got to live with it.”

Morant entered the game averaging 17.9 points and 7.6 assists in 12 games this season. The scoring average is well below his career average of 22.4 points. His shooting percentages, both overall and from 3-point range, also are down.

Memphis went 7-3 during Morant’s absence and the 10-game stretch was the longest he has missed this season. He sat out one game with right ankle soreness and was suspended by the team for one game after criticizing the coaching staff.

The 6-foot-2 guard is in his seventh season in the NBA, all with the Grizzlies. He was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft after the New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson.

As for his return Friday night, Morant said: “We should have won.”

“Played soft. They outrebounded us. We let guys come off the bench and make a difference,” Morant said, adding: “I’ve got to be better. I’ve got be able to go up and help my bigs rebound. I’ve got to take care of the ball. Better decisions. Make shots. I’ll correct mine, and we’ll correct ours together.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.