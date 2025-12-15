Heat’s Jovic exits game against Raptors with elbow injury

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic walked off the court with a splint-like device over his right arm…

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic walked off the court with a splint-like device over his right arm after he took a hard foul while driving to the basket late in the first quarter of a game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

The Heat later said it was an elbow injury.

Jovic entered the game 12 seconds before the injury when he took a pass and was hit high by Toronto’s Collin Murray-Boyles. Jovic fell hard to the floor and after being tended to by the Heat training staff, he exited for the locker room for additional evaluation.

The 22-year-old Jovic is in his fourth season with the Heat, who made the native of Serbia their first-round draft choice in 2022.

