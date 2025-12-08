Heat visit Magic Tuesday in NBA Cup group stage

Miami Heat (14-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (14-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday,…

Miami Heat (14-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (14-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -1.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat travel to face the Miami Heat in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Magic are 4-2 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Orlando is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 33.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 7.1.

The Heat are 2-2 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Miami ranks second in the NBA with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.6.

The Magic make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.4%). The Heat are shooting 48.0% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 47.2% the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Magic defeated the Heat 106-105 in their last matchup on Dec. 6. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 32 points, and Norman Powell led the Heat with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Adebayo is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Heat. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 27.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 119.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: day to day (leg), Moritz Wagner: out (knee).

Heat: Pelle Larsson: day to day (hip), Davion Mitchell: day to day (groin), Tyler Herro: day to day (toe).

