FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for CFB Championship Games Saturday

Sign up and claim this FanDuel promo code offer to receive a $150 bonus in time for a fantastic Saturday of college football. All new users who claim this promo code are able to redeem bonus bets for a loaded NCAAF slate of games for the Conference Championship Saturday, along with a full slate of NBA games.



Create a new account and place your first wager on college football, the NBA, or any other sport for $5, and claim the $150 bonus with a winning wager. This initial bet can be placed on any sport and market, ranging from main lines to player props, it just needs to settle as a win to claim the bonus.
The college football Conference Championship weekend games is always one of the best sports weekends of the year, and the games today do not disappoint, including two fantastic matchups in Georgia-Alabama and Indiana-Ohio State.
Activate the FanDuel promo code offer for a $150 bonus, and then dive into the slate from there.

FanDuel Promo Code for $150 NCAAF Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus With a Win
In-App Promos Community Play of the Day, FanDuels Bet Protect, Daily Play, NBA/NFL Your Way,  etc.
Bonus Last Verified On December 6, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Any game and market is valid for your first wager on the app to redeem the bonus, so you can simply back a heavy favorite to win, such as Texas Tech at -560 odds, or an NBA player prop, such as Cade Cunningham 25+ points at -230 odds against the Bucks.

All you need to do is place a $5 winning wager initially on the app, and the $150 bonus is yours. This is the equivalent of a 30-1 odds boost, simply by winning your first bet on FanDuel.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer: How to Sign Up

Creating a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook is a breeze. Set up a new profile by following these simple steps:

  • Use the links on this page to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)
  • Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.
  • Bet $5 on college football today, or any other game, to get a $150 bonus with a win.
  • Use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football or any other sport.

College Football Betting Promos On FanDuel

With such a great slate of games ahead of us, FanDuel did not disappoint by offering multiple college football promotions for the games. So, all new users can claim a $150 bonus by winning their first wager, but all users of the app are able to opt-in to these promotions:

  • 30% CFB Profit Boost Token: This can be used on any college football game today, so place your favorite wager and boost the payout by 30%.
  • 30% Indiana vs. Ohio State Profit Boost: For this one, the boost is specifically for the Indiana-Ohio State game, but you can back Ohio State to win straight up and get a little bit of a better price thanks to this boost.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

