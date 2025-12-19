DraftKings Jake Paul Fight Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Netflix Boxing Card

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who win a $5 bet with this DraftKings promo code offer will receive a $200 bonus for the Paul fight. The minimum odds are set at -500, so any market around -400 will qualify.

Paul (12-1) has wins over a variety of opponents, many of which aren’t boxers. On Friday, he will face his toughest opponent yet. Anthony Joshua (28-4) is a 36-year-old that is still considered one of the best heavyweights in the world. The former Olympic champion is a heavy favorite over Paul at -1200.

DraftKings Jake Paul Fight Promo Code Unlocks $200 Boxing Bonus

Action begins with a preliminary undercard at 4:45 pm ET. The main card will start at 8 pm ET on Netflix. You can find odds for Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin, Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley and Jahmal Harvey vs. Kevin Cervantes. If you win a bet on one of these bouts, you’ll have the bonus in time for the Paul fight.

There is a special odds boost for those who believe Joshua will end the fight early. The odds for him to win within the first two rounds have been increased to +150. There will be odds during the fight, so you can follow along with place live bets.

How to Activate this DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Get ready for the boxing matchup on Friday night by taking these steps to create an account:

Follow the links above to claim the current DraftKings promo code offer for the Paul fight. Enter your email address, full legal name, residential address and date of birth to verify your identity. Use PayPal, online banking, Apple Pay, Venmo or another payment method to make a deposit of $5 or more. Win your first $5 bet to redeem a $200 bonus.

Bet on the Winning Method of the Main Event

Try using some of your bonus to predict how the fight will come to an end. These are the DraftKings odds for the winning method:

Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision: +1600

Draw: +2200

Anthony Joshua by KO/TKO/DQ: −400

Anthony Joshua by Decision or Technical Decision: +450

Expect these two to start making ring walks around 10:30 pm ET. It is taking place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

