Chrenko nets natural hat trick as Slovakia beats Germany 4-1 in world junior championships

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tomas Chrenko netted a natural hat trick for Slovakia, leading a 4-1 win over Germany…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tomas Chrenko netted a natural hat trick for Slovakia, leading a 4-1 win over Germany in the world junior championships on Saturday.

After Slovakia (1-0-0-1) an opening loss to 2025 fourth-place finishers Sweden on Friday, Chrenko opened his tournament tally with a spinning shot with 9:27 left in the first period after an assist from Adam Nemec. He doubled that total with 48 seconds left in the period, as Nemec set him up again in front of the crease on a power play. Andreas Straka also assisted.

Chrenko added a third goal on another power play with 6:37 left in the second period, assisted by Michal Svrcek and Luka Radivojevic.

Dustin Willhoft drew Germany (0-0-0-2) back within a two-goal deficit, scoring off an assist from David Lewandowski with 8:51 remaining. He handled the pass off the boards, then took it to his backhand and finished between goaltender Michal Pradel’s legs.

Adam Belusko scored an empty net goal with 53 seconds remaining after Germany pulled goaltender Linus Vieillard.

Both teams continue play within Group A on Tuesday against a pair of strong tournament contenders, with Germany facing Sweden, and Slovakia taking on the back-to-back defending champion US team.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.