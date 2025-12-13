Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Boosts for NBA Cup, Army-Navy, NFL Week 15

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Start with a $1 bet on any game on Saturday. This will unlock 20 100% profit boosts, no matter the outcome of the original wager. From there, use these profit boosts to double your cash winnings on $25 bets.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country and that is no accident. Great promos, an easy-to-use app and competitive odds are all great reasons to sign up.

Click here to activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and bet $1. This will unlock 20 100% profit boosts.

Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Quick Pick Parlays, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a unique promo because it comes with 20 chances to win cash. It all starts with a $1 bet. Each 100% profit boost is an opportunity to secure double cash winnings.

Again, this is a flexible offer that players can apply to any sport. December is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan. There are options in the NBA, NFL, college football, UFC, NHL and college basketball this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: How to Sign Up

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Grab these profit boosts by following these simple steps:

Click here , choose the state you are located in any apply promo code WTOP20X.

, choose the state you are located in any apply promo code WTOP20X. After reaching a sign-up landing page, provide basic identifying information in the required fields to create an account.

Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the secure payment methods (instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc.)

Place a $1 bet to secure 20 100% profit boosts, win or lose.

Double your winnings on $25 wagers with each 100% profit boost.

Weekend Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has dozens of odds boosts on everything from the NBA Cup and Army-Navy to the NHL and UFC. We recommend checking out the full page of boosts, but take a quick look at a few of the most intriguing options for Saturday:

Magic vs. Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Suggs each to score over 24.5 points (+525)

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Suggs each to score over 24.5 points (+525) Thunder vs. Spurs: Jalen Williams to score over 19.5 points and Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander to record over 7.5 assists (+420)

Jalen Williams to score over 19.5 points and Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander to record over 7.5 assists (+420) Thunder vs. Spurs: Victor Wembanyama to record over 19.5 points and over 9.5 rebounds (+225)

Victor Wembanyama to record over 19.5 points and over 9.5 rebounds (+225) Navy vs. Army: Navy to win by 13 to 18 points (+525)

Navy to win by 13 to 18 points (+525) Lead the Charge Boost: Army, Knicks, Thunder and Avalanche all to win (+700)

