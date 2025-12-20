Boom Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 No-Sweat Bet for NFL Week 16 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services









Apply the Boom promo code and create an entry up to $100. If it happens to lose, you’ll get another shot with a bonus refund.

There are two NFL matchups on Saturday, starting with the Commanders vs. Eagles at 5 pm ET. Then, it’s a crucial game between the Packers and Bears as they battle for the top spot in the NFC North. Create an entry by combining picks for passing yards, rushing yards, receptions, touchdowns, kicking points and other stats.

Click here to use the Boom promo code WTOP and activate a $100 risk-free entry.

NFL Picks for the Boom Promo Code WTOP

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Different Promos Every Day (Stat Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Entry Boosts, Mystery Drops, etc.) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are just some of the markets available for the matchup in Chicago. Select higher or lower several of the totals to create an entry.

Jordan Love: 231.5 passing yards

Caleb Williams: 1.5 passing TDs

Josh Jacobs: 61.5 rushing yards

D’Andre Swift: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Christian Watson: 52.5 receiving yards

DJ Moore: 3.5 receptions

There are new bonuses every day. For example, use the Super Boost Saturdays and Super Wheel Sundays offers for more NFL picks.

Boom Promo Code Guide for New Users

Claim a risk-free entry by taking these easy steps to create an account. It is available in 26 states, as well as Washington D.C.

Click here to use the Boom promo code WTOP. Fill in your email, name, birthdate and residential address to verify your age and identity. Fund your account with an accepted payment method, like a debit card. Create an entry up to $100.

A loss will automatically result in a bonus refund. Enter a contest of the same amount later this weekend. Go to the entries tab to keep track of your active and completed contests.

Different Fantasy Games and Ways to Win

Get in your initial entry with the classic Pick’Em game. Choose 3-8 picks for a chance at a win. And check out the other types of games on the app.

For example, make just two selections with Pick & Spin and win up to 500X. Boom Bingo is one of the newest games. Fill in a row to win 2X or the full board for 500X. Lastly, you can take three players with Squad Ride and reach milestones to win up to 20X.

There are markets for all other NFL Week 16 matchups. Make picks on the Bills vs. Browns, Chargers vs. Browns, Buccaneers vs. Panthers, Steelers vs. Lions, Jaguars vs. Broncos and Patriots vs. Ravens. In addition to the NFL, there are options for the College Football Playoff, NBA and NHL.

Register through the links above to use the Boom promo code WTOP. Start with a $100 risk-free entry and collect a bonus refund after a loss.