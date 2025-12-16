Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Risk-Free Entry for the NBA Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP to unlock a risk-free entry for the NBA Cup Championship. Sign up here with this welcome offer and make picks on the Spurs vs. Knicks.









The Boom Fantasy promo code gives new customers a risk-free entry up to $100. If you lose your first contest, you’ll get another chance with a bonus refund.

Tuesday night is the final game of the in-season tournament. Tip off between the Spurs and Knicks is set for 8:30 pm ET. There are several different ways to make picks and win money on this app, including the classic Pick’Em.

Register here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP and begin with a $100 risk-free entry.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP for the Spurs-Knicks

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Different Promotions Every Day (Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, NFL Touchdown Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Mystery Drops, etc.) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Create your first entry with traditional Pick’Em. Make several selections to increase your winnings. These are just some of the popular markets for the NBA Cup title game:

Victor Wembanyama: 21.5 points

De’Aaron Fox: 1.5 three-pointers made

Jalen Brunson: 30.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns: 35.5 points + rebounds + assists

Mikal Bridges: 3.5 assists

Stephon Castle: 5.5 rebounds

Josh Hart: 1.5 steals + blocks

OG Anunoby: 28.5 fantasy points

Devin Vassell: 13.5 points

Harrison Barnes: 4.5 assists + rebounds

Then, try out Boom Bingo. Get three picks in a row to get a 2X payout or fill in the entire board to score 500X. We also love Pick & Spin. Make just two picks and spin the wheel to determine the multiplier, which can be as much as 500X. Lastly, select three players with Squad Ride and accumulate stats to reach milestones.

How to Sign Up with the Boom Fantasy Promo Code

All new customers in eligible states can take these steps to use a risk-free entry for the NBA Cup. It only takes a few minutes to create an account.

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Provide your full legal name, email address and other information to confirm your identity. Enter a contest up to $100.

A loss will result in a bonus refund, so you can make another entry of the same amount later this week.

Tuesday Double for the NBA and NHL

There are new bonuses every day on Boom Fantasy. It’s “Tuesday Double,” so you’ll find two discounts. On option is for the NBA Cup. You can take Stephon Castle to record over 23.5 points + rebounds + assists. The other is for the NHL, allows users to take Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche to have more than three shots on goal.

Be sure to take advantage of other bonuses throughout the week, like Wednesday Drops and Touchdown Thursdays. You’ll be able to use a 50% profit boost for the Rams vs. Seahawks.

Register through the links above to apply the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Begin with a $100 risk-free entry and collect a bonus refund after a loss.