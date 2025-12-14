Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Risk-Free Entry for NFL Week 15

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP allows new customers to start with a risk-free entry.









Apply the Boom Fantasy promo code to claim a $100 risk-free entry. If your first contest loses, you’ll get another chance with a bonus refund.

Play the classic Pick’Em game and make picks on NFL stats. All games have options for passing yards, receptions, rushing touchdowns, field goals, sacks and much more. Start by creating an entry on the 1 pm ET slate. Browse through markets for the Browns vs. Bears, Ravens vs. Bengals, Chargers vs. Chiefs, Bills vs. Patriots, Commanders vs. Giants, Raiders vs. Eagles, Jets vs. Jaguars and Cardinals vs. Texans.

NFL Week 15 Games for the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP

NFL Week 15 Games for the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Different Bonuses Every Day (Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, NFL Touchdown Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, etc.) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’ll be the Packers vs. Broncos, Lions vs. Rams, Panthers vs. Saints, Titans vs. 49ers and Colts vs. Seahawks in the late afternoon. You can take Phillip Rivers to make more or less than 155.5 passing yards as he makes a return for the Colts. He hasn’t taken a snap since the 2020 season.

End the days with picks on the Vikings vs. Cowboys. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need a win on Sunday Night Football to still have a slim chance of making the playoffs.

In addition to the welcome offer, Boom has a new bonus available each day. Use Super Wheel Sundays to win up to 2,000X your money. Then, opt-in to Mystery Mondays for the final matchup of Week 15 between the Dolphins and Steelers.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code Guide to Use $100 Risk-Free Entry

It only takes a few minutes to create an account on this DFS app. Take these steps to start with a risk-free entry:

Fill in your email, date of birth and other basic account information. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Enter a contest up to $100.

A loss will automatically result in a bonus refund.

Other Ways to Make NFL Picks

We discussed the classic Pick’Em game, but there are several other ways to win money on Boom Fantasy. For example, make just two picks with Pick & Spin and get a random multiplier, which can be as much as 500X.

Boom Bingo is the newest game on the app. Get three picks in a row to win 2X and fill the entire board to win 500X your entry. The final option is Squad Ride. Select three players to accumulate stats and reach milestones to unlock cash.

Sign up through the links above to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. New users can start with a $100 risk-free entry and collect a bonus refund after a loss.