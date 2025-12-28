Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Risk-Free Entry for NFL Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP gives new customers a risk-free entry for NFL picks on Sunday. Register here to unlock this welcome offer and enter your first contest.









Create an entry up to $100 after signing up with the Boom Fantasy promo code. If it doesn’t win, you’ll get a second chance with a bonus refund.

Try combing several markets to make your initial entry with the standard Pick’Em game. There are options for passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns, receptions, sacks, fantasy points and much more. The number of legs in your contest will determine the potential winnings.

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP and start with a $100 risk-free entry.

NFL Week 17 Games for the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Different Promos Every Day: Win Up to 2,000X with Super Wheel Sundays Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are markets for all NFL games. Be sure to consider the games that mean more than others in Week 17 since some teams are already out of the playoffs.

Cardinals vs. Bengals

Steelers vs. Browns

Saints vs. Titans

Jaguars vs. Colts

Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

Patriots vs. Jets

Seahawks vs. Panthers

Giants vs. Raiders

Eagles vs. Bills

Bears vs. 49ers

The Panthers and Buccaneers are battling for the final spot in the NFC. Carolina has a game advantage. And the Steelers can secure the last spot in the AFC with a win, but a loss would give the Ravens a chance.

Be sure to take advantage of the daily promotions. Use Super Wheel Sundays to win up to 2,000X.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code Guide for New Users

Complete these easy steps on Sunday to start with a risk-free entry. This welcome offer is available to all new customers in eligible states:

Click here to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, residential address, birthdate, etc. Fund your account using an accepted payment method. Create an entry up to $100.

A loss will automatically result in a bonus refund. You can use an entry of the same amount later this week. For example, it can be applied to picks on the Rams vs. Falcons on Monday night.

Other Games on the DFS App

Your initial entry with this welcome offer should be a standard Pick’Em contest. Then, you’ll be able to play some of the other games. Make just two picks with Pick & Spin to win up to 500X.

Boom Bingo is the newest game on the app. Create a Bingo board and win 2X or fill the entire board to win 500X. Lastly, select three players with Squad Ride to reach milestones and unlock rewards. In addition to the NFL, you can make picks on NBA, NHL, college basketball and college football players.

Sign up through the links above to use the Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP. Begin with a risk-free entry up to $100 and secure a bonus refund after a loss.